Honolulu firefighters rescue injured hiker from Koko Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a hiker in his 60s who fell and couldn’t complete the Koko Crater Trail hike in Hawaii Kai this morning.

At about 6:50 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a hiker in distress on the trail with six units and 17 firefighters. The first unit arrived at 7 a.m. and walked up the trail, according to an HFD news release, while the second unit secured a landing zone.

The man in his 60s “fell, sustained an injury and was unable to descend the trail on his own,” HFD officials said.

Firefighters reached the man at 7:11 a.m. and treated his injuries before preparing him for transport. The man was safely airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone where city Emergency Medical Services paramedics took over at 7:30 a.m., officials said.

In the news release, HFD encouraged hikers to: “Assess your fitness level and hiking capabilities. Compare your level of fitness, ability, and experience with the trail description. Be practical and realistic. There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level. Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps,” according to the release.