State officers arrest Maui man for alleged illegal fishing, firearms offenses

A 29-year-old Kahului man was arrested on Maui Wednesday on outstanding warrants related to illegal fishing and firearm charges, according the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

Sy Alapai was arrested by DOCARE officers making routine checks on Ka’ae Road. Alapai allegedly was found to have a “loaded bolt-action rifle and a loaded semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle.” Alapai’s car also had expired plates and safety inspection, according to a DOCARE news release.

DOCARE officers allege that Alapai had previously “engaged in illegal throw netting activity” in an area known as Rivermouth. The nets Alapai were using Wednesday are legal but his guns were in plain view in his car, state officials said.

DOCARE officers checked with the Maui Police Department and found that Alapai had three outstanding bench warrants for two illegal fishing net cases and a moving violation.

Alapai was arrested on three outstanding bench warrants and on suspicion of two firearm counts, according to state officials. A court date is pending. The rifles and 18 rounds of ammunition were recovered and submitted as evidence.