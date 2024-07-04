Report: Diddy is subject of federal investigation in New York

NEW YORK >> A federal grand jury in New York City is hearing evidence in a criminal investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to a NBC News report.

Two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that the disgraced music mogul and his legal team have been notified by authorities in the Southern District of New York that he’s the subject of an ongoing probe.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Deadline that Diddy and his legal team were formally notified of the proceedings last week, but did not give details on what claims the investigation involves.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment today.

While the proceedings are part of a criminal investigation, sources say there’s no indication the Harlem-born rapper will soon be charged with any crimes.

The U.S. Department of Justice defines “the subject of an investigation” as a person “whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation,” whereas a “target” is defined as a “person as to whom the prosecutor or the grand jury has substantial evidence linking him or her to the commission of a crime.”

News of the alleged criminal investigation comes after yet another sex trafficking lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against the Grammy-winning artist.

Adria English, a former porn star who went by the stage name Omunique, has accused Combs of forcing her to drink alcohol laced with narcotics and have sex with various people at his infamous “white parties”, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

English is the ninth person to file a sex trafficking and/or sexual assault lawsuit against Combs, whose music and media empire has unraveled following a lawsuit from R&B singer Cassie Ventura in November.

Ventura accused Combs of sex trafficking, rape and physical abuse during their years-long relationship, with one alleged incident closely resembling what was later seen in hotel surveillance video of Combs assaulting Ventura in 2016, published by CNN in May.

While the two parties settled the suit in a day, multiple others have come forward with similar lawsuits claiming sexual abuse, harassment and drugging.

In March, authorities raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles as part of what Homeland Security confirmed was a federal sex trafficking probe.

———

This story was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency.