Manoa Falls closed for weeklong maintenance starting Monday

The Manoa Falls Trail will be closed, starting Monday, for five days of planned improvements to enhance visitor safety and the overall hiking experience, state officials said.

This includes widening the trail corridor, installing new signs, and reducing water runoff to address erosion and slippery conditions, among other improvements, according to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources officials.

The 0.8-mile-long trail traverses a rainforest and up a set of gravel, terraced steps leading to a waterfall.

“With an annual average of 200,000 visitors, the Manoa Falls Trail experiences significant wear and tear,” DLNR said in a news release. “Constant foot traffic, coupled with the wet conditions in Manoa Valley, has resulted in uneven terrain, making parts of the trail hazardous and challenging.”

DLNR is partnering with Kupu, a nonprofit specializing in training youth for environmental stewardship opportunities, to get the improvements done. DLNR staff will be working alongside participants in Kupu’s Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program.

During the closure, hikers are encouraged to explore alternative trails such as Makiki Valley Loop, which connects to Maunalaha Trail, Makiki Valley Trail, and Kanealole Trail.

The trail is expected to reopen on July 13.