HFD airlifted 2 lost hikers from Manana Trail

Honolulu firefighters on Sunday evening rescued two lost hikers from near the Manana Trail in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. Sunday for two male hikers who were lost, but not injured. Six units with about 17 personnel responded.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter was quickly able to spot the hikers near the Manana Trail, which is part of the state’s managed Na Ala Hele trail program.

The hikers were secured with harnesses and lifted, one at a time, to a nearby landing zone by 6:08 p.m.

They did not require the services of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. It was unclear if the hikers had intentionally gone off the Manana Trail, which is a six-mile climb up a ridge to the Koolau Ridge Summit.

No other injuries were reported.