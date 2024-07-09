DLNR searching for boat after anchor damaged corals at Kewalo

State officials are searching for the owner of the boat that damaged corals after an anchor was apparently dragged across the reef at Kewalo Basin.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has launched an investigation after a dive team discovered two, 80-foot-long scars along with dozens of damaged corals — including some that were scraped, others that were fragmented, and some that were completely broken off the bottom.

“It appears as if an anchor was likely placed in sand or rubble, but then dragged across the reef,” said state aquatic biologist Kim Fuller in a news release. “Simply avoiding anchoring near coral reefs is best.”

Biologists determined the damage was recent due to the fresh, white coloration of the coral skeleton exposed from impact.

The team worked to quickly place 74 out of 200 toppled corals back into upright positions again, with living tissue facing up, to ensure better odds of recovery. The team also tallied the numbers, sizes and species of corals damaged.

DLNR said the site is being assessed for long-term remediation but could take years to recover.

The area is an important habitat for marine life, DLNR said, and boaters must be vigilant to avoid coral damage. In Hawaii, corals are protected by state law. It is illegal to take, break, or damage any stony corals, which include all reef corals.

DLNR offered tips for boaters:

>> If you are anchoring in sand, make sure to have a proper, secure anchor.

>> Choose a large enough patch that the chain of your anchor does not drag around adjacent coral or live rock.

>> Monitor anchors, once set, in addition to changes in current or wind direction to ensure the anchor is not dragging.

Tips on the incident can be reported to 808-643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app.