Man seriously injured after falling into manhole at Sand Island

A man suffered serious leg and back injuries after falling 15 feet deep into a manhole at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 8 a.m. for a confined space rescue at the plant. Six units with about 26 personnel responded.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters found a worker trapped in a manhole after having fallen about 15 feeet.

HFD said it was an oxygen-deficient environment, but that the man was conscious, and able to communicate.

Using a rescue tripod, firefighters were able to reach the man and provide basic life support, then bring him up using ropes.

HFD said care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at about 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics administered advanced life support on the patient, estimated to be 32 years old, took him to a hospital in serious condition.

He is not an employee of the City and County of Honolulu, according to officials, but worked for a contractor doing work on the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.