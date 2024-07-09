Shark warning signs posted at Kauai’s Hanalei Bay

Kauai County officials are advising the public not to swim at Hanalei Bay due to a shark sighting until further notice.

Ocean Safety Bureau officials said this morning, they received a report of a possible 10-foot tiger shark sighted about 250 feet west of the Pavilion lifeguard tower.

OSB officials have posted warning signs as a safety precaution, and are monitoring the area. Lifeguards will reassess the area on Wednesday.

For updates, the public is asked to speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.