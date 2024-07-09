Berry-licious picks

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
July 9, 2024
11:32 a.m.
Indulging in acai bowls are a way to beat the heat with a healthier treat. Check out these options:
Nalu Health Bar & Cafe
This cafe is known for its healthy eats, which feature locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
It’s famous for its grade-A, organic acai that’s naturally sweetened with banana and guarana. It isn’t mixed with a blend of juices, milk or frozen berries. Choose from the Nalu bowl ($8.50-$16.75) — organic acai topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, bee pollen, granola and honey — or the Moana Bowl ($7.96-$15.50), which comes with bananas, strawberries, granola and honey.
Nalu Health Bar & Cafe
Various locations
naluhealthbar.com
Instagram: @naluhealthbar
Kona Wave Cafe
If you’re searching for a quick, convenient breakfast option, look no further than Kona Wave Cafe.
Acai options include Kona Wave — signature acai blend with granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, coconut flakes and honey — Island bowl (papayas, strawberries, coconut flakes, granola and honey) and Monkey Bowl (bananas, almonds, honey, granola and peanut butter). Or, go for a custom bowl, which comes with your choice of three toppings. Bowls cost $12.99 (16 ounces) or $14.99 (24 ounces).
Kona Wave Cafe
75-5669 Alii Drive Ste. 1109, Kailua-Kona
808-331-2899
Instagram: @konawavecafe
Kahuku Farms Cafe
The menu at Kahuku Farms Cafe features local ingredients from the North Shore farm or from a neighboring farm in the area.
Popular treats include homemade grilled banana bread ($6.50), half papaya with ice cream or sorbet ($6) and the farm-grown acai bowl ($13). The bowl features a blend of farm-grown acai berries, apple bananas, mixed berries, almond milk, haupia and agave. It’s topped with apple banana slices, lilikoi butter, mac nut crumble and granola.
Kahuku Farms Cafe
56-800 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku
808-628-0639
Kahukufarms.com
Instagram: @kahukufarms
Island Vintage Coffee
Island Vintage Coffee is known for its gourmet 100% Kona coffee, but the eatery boasts an extensive food menu.
Acai bowls are some of the most popular breakfast dishes. Choose from original ($14.95), Lilikoi Moana, Haupia Moana, Cacao Moana or Waialua Moana. The Waialua Moana is designed with chocolate lovers in mind, as it includes acai, Waialua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao mix, housemade peanut butter, local bananas, seasonal berries, granola and Big Island raw white honey. All bowls (besides the original) are $13.50 for 16 ounces and $15.75 for 24 ounces.
Island Vintage Coffee
Various locations
Islandvintagecoffee.com
Instagram: @islandvintagecoffee