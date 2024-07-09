Bowls for a good cause

If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, check out the refreshing acai bowls at Honu Acai. The recently opened trailer specializes in housemade acai, according to business co-owner Ashley Conn.

“Honu Acai started from a longtime-coming idea,” she says. “(Business co-owner) Wesley Grein and myself spent at least 10 years in the restaurant industry. We knew we wanted to open a food truck; it was something we always wanted to do. I went to school for animal science; when we came here, I loved the sea turtles. We wanted to do something to give back to the sea turtles, so that’s where our business name comes from. We’re giving a certain amount of proceeds from every sale back to local sea turtle foundations.”

Honu’s acai is an organic puree with natural sweetener from Brazil.

“There’s no preservatives in it; we’re very proud of our product,” Conn says. “Our granola is homemade, too.”

The Pono Bowl is a “standard” acai bowl, but it’s the most popular one, according to Conn. It features a blend of organic acai-guarana puree, almond milk, bananas and strawberries topped with bananas, blueberries, strawberries, homemade granola and honey. If you want something even more social media-worthy, go for the Honu Bowl.

“The Honu Bowl has everything the Pono Bowl has, but with tropical fruits like papaya, and pineapple, coconut chips, bee pollen and our special kiwi turtle,” Conn says.

Bowls are available in small ($12), medium ($14) or large ($16) sizes.

Customers even have the option to build their own bowl. This BYOB option includes choice of a blend, homemade granola and honey, and choice of two toppings. Toppings range from mango and grapes to peanut butter and chia seeds.

Honu Acai can be spotted roaming around Kapolei at locations like Kapolei Regional Park. Follow the biz on Instagram for updates

(@honuacai).

“We want to get more involved in the community,” Conn says. “We also want to start organizing group beach cleanups. People have given to us and help us, so we want to help the island and Earth around us.”

Honu Acai

Various locations

Instagram: @honuacai

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Venmo accepted