Maui wildfire burns 300 acres, forces closure of Haleakala summit

A wildfire on the slopes of Haleakala burned about 300 acres Wednesday night, closed Crater Road and access to Haleakala National Park’s summit but is not threatening any homes, Maui County officials said.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency was activated at 8:02 p.m. after the Crater Road Fire closed the road between mile markers 8 and 10.

“Approximately 150-200 cars are located above the road closure for safety precautions, and emergency personnel are actively working to identify and accommodate basic needs for those affected,” officials said in a news release late Wednesday night.

By 10:35 p.m., a Unified Command was established between MEMA, Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department and Haleakala National Park, officials said.

They said the wildfire was moving southeast and the wind speed was about 40 mph.

“No homes or structures have been impacted, and no evacuation orders have been given at this time,” county officials said in the release.

They announced that access to the summit of Haleakala will be closed Thursday “due to safety concerns and the expected continuation of the road closure through the night.”