Police: Traffic accident turns into hatchet attack in Pahoa

Hawaii island police said what started out as a traffic accident turned into an alleged hatchet attack in Pahoa on Monday morning.

Police have since arrested and charged the suspect — identified as Daniel Jones, 44, of Pahoa — with multiple offenses including first-degree assault and terroristic threatening and several counts of criminal property damage.

Officers said the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, when they responded to a call of an active assault in progress at the 14-2800 block of Government Beach Road.

A Puna man reported that after the traffic accident, Jones allegedly became violent and assaulted him with a hatchet while he was attempting to call the police.

The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill him, smashed his cell phone on the ground and damaged his car in multiple places with the hatchet.

Both men were taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Police said the victim sustained a laceration to his right arm from the hatchet and suffered from numerous abrasions. Police did not say what injuries the suspect sustained.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found multiple, hatchet-style weapons in Jones’s car, and charged him with multiple offenses after conferral with the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office.

He remains in custody at the East Hawaii Detention Center, with bail set at $21,300. An initial court appearance is scheduled today in South Hilo District Court.