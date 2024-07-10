Warriors picked to finish ninth in MWC media poll

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team is predicted to finish ninth in the 12-team Mountain West Conference, according to a preseason poll selected by a media panel.

The poll was announced ahead of today’s Mountain West Football Media Days at the Circa Casino and Resort.

Defending champion Boise State received 38 first-place votes and 543 points from the 36-person panel. UNLV, which earned four No. 1 votes, placed second with 471 points.

The Rainbow Warriors received 214 points, finishing ahead of San Jose State, New Mexico and Nevada. Those bottom three teams have new head coaches this season.

The Warriors were shut out in the selection of the league’s preseason all-star team.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was named offensive player of the year. BSU defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein and UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard were picked as co-defensive players of the year. Jacob De Jesus, who doubles as a punt and kickoff returner, was picked as the top specialist.

MWC PRESEASON POLL

Selected by media

1. Boise State (38 No. 1 votes) 543 points

2. UNLV (4) 471

3. Fresno State (4) 460

4. Air Force 384

5. Colorado State 337

6. Wyoming 296

7. Utah State 285

8. San Diego State 251

9. Hawaii 214

10. San Jose State 185

11. New Mexico 85

12. Nevada 77