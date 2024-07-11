State Rep. Mark Nakashima dies at 61

State Rep. Mark Nakashima, a former Hawaii public school teacher who served 17 years in the state Legislature representing parts of east Hawaii island, has died.

House Speaker Scott Saiki announced the loss of his colleague today.

Nakashima was 61.

“This is a tremendous loss for the Hamakua, Hilo, and Kaumana community and the House of Representatives,” Saiki said in a statement. “Mark served his community and our state with dignity and respect. He will be missed. Our heartfelt condolences go to Mark’s family during this time.”

Nakashima (D, Hamakua-Hilo) was a lifelong resident of Hawaii island. He was first elected to the House in 2008. His career before becoming a state lawmaker included teaching in the state Department of Education school system from 1988 to 1993 and serving as a field representative of the Hawaii State Teachers Association. Nakashima also was a former Hawaii Jaycees state president.

Gov. Josh Green, who previously served in the Legislature representing parts of Hawaii island, said in a statement that Nakashima had a legacy of service, dedication to education and commitment to sustainable energy that was inspiring.

“He was a gentle yet fierce advocate for the residents of Hawaii, and we honor his memory and his contributions to our community and state,” Green said.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who also served with Nakashima in the Legislature, said in a statement that she and Nakashima had been close friends since they both attended the University of Hawaii.

“I’m heartbroken about the news of Mark’s passing,” Luke said. “Mark was not only a strong advocate for his constituents but also a champion for medical access and equality in our rural communities. I will miss him dearly and send my prayers and aloha to his loved ones during this time.”

To honor Nakashima, Green has ordered that the U.S. flag and the Hawaii state flag at the state Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise Friday to sunset Monday.