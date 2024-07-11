Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UPCOMING LIVE: Maui officials give update on Crater Road wildfire

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:32 a.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / 2023 Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen talks to reporters during a press conference.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2023

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen talks to reporters during a press conference.

Maui County officials are holding a press conference at noon today to discuss the latest updates to the wildfire that has burned more than 400 acres on Crater Road.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen today signed an emergency proclamation in response to the Crater Road fire, while Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, as acting governor, early this morning signed an emergency proclamation authorizing the activation of the Hawaii National Guard for disaster relief and prohibiting price gouging on Maui, while also prohibiting unsolicited real estate purchase offers in Lahaina and Kula.

Speakers include Bissen and Luke along with Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura and Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett.

Tune in at noon for the livestream video above.

