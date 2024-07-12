Early morning Wahiawa house fire extinguished

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire early this morning in Wahiawa.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 caller reported the fire at 305 Koa St. at 3:35 a.m. HFD responded with nine units and about 34 personnel.

The first firefighters arrived on scene at 3:39 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a small, single-story home. No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

The blaze was brought under control at 3:52 a.m. and extinguished at 4:47 a.m.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire.