Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 12, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Early morning Wahiawa house fire extinguished

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire early this morning in Wahiawa.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 caller reported the fire at 305 Koa St. at 3:35 a.m. HFD responded with nine units and about 34 personnel.

The first firefighters arrived on scene at 3:39 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a small, single-story home. No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

The blaze was brought under control at 3:52 a.m. and extinguished at 4:47 a.m.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide