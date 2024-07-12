Queen’s names Jason Chang as its new CEO and president

The Queen’s Health System Board of Trustees today announced Jason Chang as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

Chang replaces Jill Hoggard Green, who had held the positions since 2019.

Chang was previously president of The Queen’s Health System Innovation Institute and executive vice president of Innovation and Strategy. He joined Queen’s in 2015 as executive vice president and chief operating officer, and has also served as president of The Queen’s Medical Center.

“All of us at Queen’s are grateful for Jill’s leadership over the last five years,” said board chair Jenai Wall in a news release. “Not only did she guide us through the COVID pandemic, but she embraced the challenge of moving Queen’s forward and advancing our mission. One of the hallmarks of Jill’s tenure was the development of a strategic plan with the aspirational goals of improving the health and well-being, and extending the life well-lived, of Native Hawaiians, and of becoming a lifetime partner and improving the health and well-being of all those we serve. These initiatives will have a lasting impact on our community.”

Wall called Chang a smart, talented leader who has earned the respect of physicians, caregivers, and the community, and who has demonstrated operational and strategic acumen and a commitment to excellence.

“Perhaps most importantly, he loves Queen’s and is dedicated to the organization, its people and its mission,” she said.

The change in leadership occurs as Queen’s negotiates a new contract with the Hawaii Nurses’ Association representing about 2,000 employees on Oahu, and continues to expand.

Queen’s said Chang played a crucial role in the expansion of The Queen’s Medical Center Manamana Emergency Department, Queen’s West Oahu and the acquisitions of The Queen’s Medical Center – Wahiawa and Kahi Mohala.

“I care deeply about Queen’s and the communities we serve and am honored to build upon the progress made by Jill over the last five years,” said Chang in a statement. “I’m excited to lead Queen’s into the future and have fallen in love with our mission and culture. The dedication and passion shared by the entire Queen’s ohana will serve us well as we pursue our mission, helping the people of Hawaii achieve optimal health and wellness.”