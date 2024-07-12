Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UH women’s volleyball schedule released

By Billy Hull

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Amber Igiede looks for a kill, in November 2023, against the Santa Barbara Gauchos during a Big West Conference Women’s volleyball game at the SimpliFi Arena. A home opener against SMU and a road match against two-time defending national champion Texas highlight the 2024 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball schedule released today.
A home opener against SMU and a road match against two-time defending national champion Texas highlight the 2024 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball schedule released today.

The four-time defending Big West champions begin the season on Aug. 30 hosting new Atlantic Coast Conference member SMU in the three-team Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic.

UH will also play San Diego, which will compete in the tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference last season with an 18-1 record in league play.

After hosting Pepperdine for two matches and Texas State in a Tuesday night match, UH is joined by Oregon State and the Bobcats in the three-team Outrigger Invitational.

The Rainbow Wahine will then close the nonconference portion of their schedule with road matches at UNLV, Texas and Baylor before starting Big West play at home against UC Irvine on Sept. 27.

Hawaii will play in Austin, Texas, against the Longhorns on Sept. 20 and travel to play the Bears in Waco, Texas, the next night.

UH will conclude the 18-match conference slate at Cal State Fullerton and at UC Irvine Nov. 23-24 before the Big West Championship tournament Nov. 27-30 in Irvine, Calif.

Senior setter Kate Lang, libero Tayli Ikenaga and junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander return to lead the Rainbow Wahine, who will have to replace six seniors and outside hitter Paula Guersching, who transferred to Miami after spending one season with UH.

Season tickets will go on sale Monday.

2024 Hawaii women’s volleyball schedule

All home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Home match times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

AUGUST

30—SMU

SEPTEMBER

1—San Diego, 5 p.m. 6-7—Pepperdine. 10—Texas State. 13—Oregon State. 14—Texas State. 17—at UNLV, 3:30 p.m. 20—at Texas, 2 p.m. 21—at Baylor, 2 p.m. 27—UC Irvine. 28—Cal State Fullerton.

OCTOBER

4—at UC San Diego, 4 p.m. 5—at Long Beach State, 4 p.m. 11—UC Davis. 13—UC Riverside, 5 p.m. 18—at Cal Poly, 4 p.m. 19—at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m. 22—at Cal State Bakersfield, 3 p.m. 27—CSUN, 5 p.m.

NOVEMBER

1—UC Santa Barbara. 2—Cal Poly. 7—at UC Riverside, 5 p.m. 9—at UC Davis, 5 p.m. 15—Long Beach State. 16—UC San Diego. 22—at Cal State Fullerton, 4 p.m. 23—at UC Irvine, 2 p.m. 27-30—Big West Championships at Irvine, Calif.

