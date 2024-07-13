Here’s what is known about the suspected gunman

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, but officials released no additional information about him.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the FBI said in a statement.

The gunman did not have a criminal history reflected in Pennsylvania’s public court records, and officials said they had not identified a motive.

A voter-registration record showed that Crooks was registered as a Republican, though federal campaign-finance records show he donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project, a liberal voter turnout group, through the Democratic donation platform ActBlue in January 2021.

Early on Sunday morning, law enforcement officers had closed down all roads leading toward the home of the suspect’s family in Bethel Park, south of Pittsburgh and about an hour’s drive from the site of the rally in Butler. Numerous relatives did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Crooks was killed after he fired from “an elevated position” outside the outdoor rally venue where Trump was speaking, according to the Secret Service. Law enforcement officials recovered an AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle near the body of a white man they believe was the gunman, according to two law enforcement officials.

Crooks appears to have graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, which has about 1,400 students, and received a $500 “star award” that year from the National Math and Science Initiative, according to The Tribune-Review in western Pennsylvania.

In an online recording of the 2022 graduation ceremony, Crooks can be seen crossing the stage to modest applause after his name is called out, a slender young man with glasses in a black graduation gown who briefly posed with a school official and accepted his diploma.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.