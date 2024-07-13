Maui Crater Road fire burns 550 acres; shelter opened as precaution

Maui County, state and federal crews this morning resumed fighting the Haleakala Crater Road fire in Upper Kula that has burned about 550 acres.

Although no evacuations have been ordered and no structures threatened, Maui Emergency Management Agency officials opened a “precautionary shelter” at King Kekaulike High School gymnasium as a temporary shelter at 3 a.m.

“If area residents are triggered due to the August wildfires and are looking for a safe place to go, the gym offers water, restrooms and electricity,” county officials said in a 7:30 a.m. update. “Please make sure to bring medication, go-bags and any other items needed. Shelter is pet friendly.”

Emergency officials said they monitored the fire overnight and Maui Fire Department crews remained in the area, using a thermal drone launched at 2 a.m. to detect hot spots. MFD air operations resumed at 7 a.m. and military aircraft were expected to join the effort.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 35 mph have caused embers to fly outside of the fire control lines, officials said.

In addition to MFD crews, tankers and helicopters, the firefighting effort includes crews from the state Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife and from the National Parks Service.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed, as is the Kula Forest Reserve and all Na Ala Hele Trails in the reserve as a precaution, officials said.

MEMA’s emergency call line for Crater Road Fire area residents is open now until further notice at (808) 270-7285.

While no evacuation orders have been necessary, MEMA on Friday sent out an emergency advisory urging residents above Kekaulike and Haleakala highways between Upper Kimo and Waipoli roads to prepare for potential evacuation.

MEMA urged residents to monitor radio, TV and mobile devices for official information.

“Due to a change in the behavior of the fire in the Upper Kula area, we urge all residents to prepare for a potential evacuation. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we need your cooperation to ensure everyone’s well-­being. This is just an advisory message; a follow-up message for evacuations will be provided if deemed necessary,” MEMA officials said Friday.