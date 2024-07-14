Injured hiker rescued from Makaua Trail in Kaaawa

An injured hiker was rescued this afternoon on the Makaua Trail in Kaaawa.

The hiker was unable to descend the trail on his own, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:54 p.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and performed basic life support treatment. The hiker was then safely airlifted to the nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 2:08 p.m.

Five units staffed with 14 personnel responded after HFD received a 911 call at 1:05 p.m. The first unit arrived on scene at 1:10 p.m., established command and directed the second-arriving unit to secure a nearby landing zone in preparation for air operations.