Maui police ID latest pedestrian fatality in Kahului

Maui police have identified the woman who died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in a wheelchair in Kahului over the weekend.

The Maui Police Department said at about 11:17 a.m. Saturday, a silver 2024 Lexus SUV turning left from Queen Kaahumanu Center onto West Wakea Avenue struck the woman, who was operating a personal electronic wheelchair within a marked crosswalk.

She has been identified as Mary Kanohokula, 71, of Kahului.

Kanohokula was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The driver of the Lexus, a 69-year-old woman from Wailuku, remained on scene until police arrived, and did not report any injuries.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision at this time, but that the involvement of alcohol or drugs has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s ninth traffic fatality so far this year, compared to seven at the same time last year.