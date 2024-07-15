Maui wildfire 70% contained as crews battle for fifth day

The Maui Crater Road wildfire that has burned 574 acres since Wednesday was 70% contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Maui Fire Department said.

MFD said the fire perimeter held in place through the overnight operations period after being aided by cooler temperatures. County, state and federal crews are on the scene today, along with two county aircraft and two aircraft from the Hawaii National Guard.

Helicopters are being used to cool the eucalyptus grove. The area is spotted with small areas of smoke but poses no major threat to the perimeter.

Haleakala Ranch continues to work with dozers on very wide contingency breaks makai of the fire perimeter between the community and the ranch.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported due to the fire.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency on Saturday night lifted its Crater Road Fire emergency advisory for residents above Kekaulike and Haleakala highways between Upper Kimo and Waipoli roads. The advisory had been issued Thursday afternoon urging residents area residents to prepare for potential evacuation.

Although evacuations are not expected, residents are asked to continue to monitor radio, TV and mobile devices for official information. If conditions change, notifications will be issued.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife closed the Kula Forest Reserve and all Na Ala Hele Trails in the reserve at 3 p.m. Friday until further notice as a precautionary measure.

The Crater Road fire is far uphill relative to the County Department of Water Supply water system, and there are no current concerns over the safety of the Upcountry drinking water, according to County Water Supply Director John Stufflebean.