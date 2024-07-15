Volunteers build beds for keiki
COURTESY SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE
George Denise, far right, founded the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide underprivileged kids with their own beds. Justin Cornair, left, Queen Coloma and Ozzy Mandzo assemble a bunk bed in a client’s home.
COURTESY SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE
Two boys are overjoyed about their new beds, built and donated by Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
COURTESY STEPHANIE STUBBLEFIELD
Iliana Denise, left, whose parents founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace, helps volunteers build beds for underprivileged kids on Oahu’s West side.