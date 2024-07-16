Drone pilots conducting state survey allegedly assaulted in Hilo

Hawaii island police say two men performing drone survey work for the state last Tuesday were allegedly assaulted by two other men in Hilo.

Police have since arrested one of two suspects — 32-year-old Kukaua Keli‘iho‘oluhi Kaupe Bright, for the alleged assault. Bright has no permanent address but is known to frequent the downtown Hilo area.

According to police, the two victims were employees of a private company contracted by the state of Hawaii to perform survey work.

Officers responded to the incident at about 2:55 p.m. on July 9 at Ponahawai Street in Hilo.

The victims reported that they were conducting a drone survey off Ponahawai Street as contracted when they were approached by the two suspects who wanted to know what they were doing in the area.

To avoid a confrontation, the victims loaded their equipment into their car and attempted to leave. But before they were able to do so, the two suspects allegedly assaulted them while they were sitting in their car.

The victims suffered from facial injuries and one sustained a chipped tooth, police said.

Additionally, one of the suspects allegedly reached into the vehicle and took one of the victims’ drone pilot license and driver’s license.

The drone pilots then drove off to avoid further assault.

Police arrested Bright last Friday in downtown Hilo and later charged him with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, fourth-degree theft and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information.

His bail was set at $12,100.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking witnesses to contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-961-2378, or jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.