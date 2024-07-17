COVID activity in Hawaii has peaked, but is still at high levels

The level of COVID-19 circulating in Hawaii appears to have peaked, based on the latest metrics released by the state Department of Health today, but are still at high levels.

DOH today reported a statewide average positivity rate of 16.3%, up from 14.7% the previous week. The positivity rate — the percentage of all reported tests that are positive — was at 16.1% two weeks ago.

The weekly average of COVID patients in Hawaii hospitals, meanwhile, ticked up to 118 per day compared with 105 per day last week. A weekly average of nine COVID patients were in ICU.

Emergency department visits by COVID patients, however, are on the decline, after having peaked in mid-June, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hawaii is not among the seven states with “very high” levels of the coronavirus in wastewater, which include California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and Maryland.

CDC rates Hawaii’s wastewater coronavirus levels as high, along with at least a dozen other states.

Nationally, CDC categorizes the viral activity level for COVID in wastewater as high, and on an upward trend. Test positivity, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations of COVID patients are also on an upward trend across the U.S.

The White House today announced President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID while visiting Las Vegas, and that he is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms.

CDC has also acknowledged that COVID-19 can surge throughout the year, and is not necessarily seasonal due to a combination of new variants and waning immunity.

New COVID vaccines targeting the latest variants are due out in the fall.

DOH also reported six more COVID-related deaths today, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 2,199.