Honolulu police officer gets community service for insurance fraud

Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson sentenced a Honolulu police officer today to 100 hours of community service and a deferral of his no contest plea for committing insurance fraud, a Class C felony.

Cheyne Kaninau pleaded no contest April 3 to the crime, which occurred June 25, 2022 to Aug. 17, 2022.

Kaninau was involved in an automobile accident and obtained a GEICO insurance policy after the fact.

He tried to file a fraudulent claim with GEICO to have the company pay for damages to his uninsured vehicle for $6,700.

The judge sentenced him to one day in prison, and received credit for time served.

The judge granted Kaninau a deferred acceptance of his no contest plea subject to following the mandatory terms and conditions for four years.

Kaninau is allowed to work full time or attend educational or vocational training throughout the period of deferral/probation.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 along with other fees.

Hawaii Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito said in a written statement: Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. Fraudulent practices such as filing false claims not only violates the law, but it also increases insurance premiums that are passed on to the consumers.”