Problematic hot spots leave Maui fire containment at 80%

The Maui Fire Department said the Crater Road Fire containment remains at 80% and 574 acres, with no fire growth, as of 7 p.m. today. The fire began on July 10.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported.

However, MFD said there are many hot spots remaining within the fire perimeter, and the problematic, inaccessible eucalyptus grove continues to smolder.

Earlier today, MFD firefighters extended hose lines to continue mopping up along the makai flank of the fire. State Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife worked on the southwest side, and dozers from Haleakala Ranch continued to improve and extend contingency lines behind them. National Parks Service crews worked on the mauka flank, putting in additional hand line in areas that heavy equipment cannot access.

Haleakala Ranch personnel worked the north flank of the fire, addressing hot spots along the perimeter. MFD’s Air 1 and Air 2 dropped water to quell hot spots in portions that ground crews cannot reach. Seven tankers hauled water into the area to support operations. An MFD command element, along with an engine, a tanker and an ATV will remain onsite overnight to monitor the perimeter. Nighttime drone flights of the area are also planned.