Minor coastal flooding for Hawaii in effect until Sunday

The National Weather Service in Honolulu is warning of minor coastal flooding for Hawaii during high tide over the next several days.

The isolated minor coastal flooding will affect all Hawaiian Islands through Sunday afternoon.

“Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle and water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas through the weekend. Coastal flooding will coincide with the daily peak tide each afternoon,” according to a statement.

Beaches that are normally dry will experience flooding, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation, forecasters report.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches,” according to a statement.