Kauai police seek help IDing body found near Nawiliwili Harbor

Kauai police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a body found Thursday in an area known as “Carter’s Point” near Nawiliwili Harbor.

Police responded to a call Thursday morning reporting the discovery of human remains. The Kauai Fire Department assisted in retrieving the body, which was taken to Wilcox Medical Center.

Due to the body’s advanced stage of decomposition, the decedent’s identity is unknown, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Caires at 808-241-1693 of KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, via cskauai.org, or P3 Tips Mobile App.