2024 Election: Clayton Hee

Name on ballot:

Clayton Hee

Running for:

State Senate – District 23

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

voteclaytonhee.com

Current occupation:

farmer

Age:

71

Previous job history:

Public School Teacher; State House member; State Senate member; OHA Trustee; Parole Board member

Previous elected office, if any:

State House 1982-1984; State Senate, 1984-1988, 2004-2014; OHA Trustee 1900-2002

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I have represented District 23 for twelve years writing and worked to pass laws regarding this district such as providing 40 million dollars to create the perpetual agriculture and conservation easement regardless of ownership changes. I also inserted necessary funds to keep Kahuku Medical Center open after the Board of Directors resigned and wrote and worked to pass legislation designating the Kahuku Medical Center as a rural hospital making the hospital eligible to receive federal funding as a result of the rural designation. I stood up to the State Administration in 2006 when it moved to evict 6 families comprising 33 people from Kahana Valley. In addition, I shepherded legislation authorizing the BLNR to issue leases to the 6 families who are lineal descendants of Kahana Valley. I led the Senate effort to over-ride the governor’s veto of the legislation authorizing the issuance of leases to the Kahana families. Finally, I wrote legislation that was intended to create a by-pass road on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea where traffic is bumper to bumper because of visitors and others crossing the highway to see turtles nesting at Laniakea.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing problems facing the residents of the district are the federal mandate to upgrade existing cesspools by installing septic tanks between the residence and the cesspool. This district has the highest per capita cesspool ratio on Oahu. Addressing this problem will require cooperation between the County, State and Federal Government. The solution will entail all three governments funding necessary financial resources to allow for the EPA mandate to succeed as most of the residents comprise the lowest wage earners on Oahu. The second most pressing problem is the condition of the coastal highway that traverses every district from Kahalu’u to Mokule’ia. The highway is threatened by King Tides and rising sea level. The patchwork solutions made by the state DOT is insufficient to a long term solution with will likely require moving the highway mauka from the coast or elevating the highway. The problem will likely be a generational one whose solution will take many years to resolve as land ownership will be an issue as well as the costs incurred for the highway system to continue to provide the economic, social and societal means for each community impacted.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

I believe the state can address the high cost of living by considering tax reforms to include not levying a tax on food and drugs to the lowest wage earning households as well as offering tax credits to the lowest wage earners as well as working families.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

I support a task-force to be led by the Governor, Senate President and House Speaker to specifically address the rising costs of property insurance rates. Task force recommendations should be carefully considered by the legislature on this important issue.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

State government can be pro-active in diversifying the tourism-dependent economy by considering financing (with other stake-holders i.e. federal, county and private sector interests) to other economic opportunities such as in high tech development, agriculture and education.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

I would consider building affordable housing on government owned land to reduce the costs associated with building housing on privately owned land. I would also consider ways to underwrite the costs associated with building infrastructure for the affordable housing development much like the DHHL developments which provide true affordable housing for its beneficiaries and their families, (which often times includes non-Hawaiians).

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

I believe focusing on improving reading and math scores will be very helpful in students eligibility in post high school education opportunities.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I support using the land at Halawa to provide affordable housing. I also support the expansion of the football stadium at UH Manoa to accommodate the appropriate seating capacity to satisfy its football conference and to consider a venue to allow football fans to congregate, tail gate and recreate prior to the football games.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I would support additional public hearings to consider the recommendations to the task force on government transparency led by former ICA Judge Dan Foley.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority will be to address the high cost of living and the lack of affordable and workforce development housing in Hawaii.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I would like the voters to know that I am a serious and hard worker whose primary interest is in making Hawaii a better place for future generations.