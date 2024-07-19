2024 Election: Daynette “Dee” Morikawa

Name on ballot:

Daynette “Dee” Morikawa

Running for:

State House – District 17

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

None

Current occupation:

State Representative District 17

Age:

67

Previous job history:

County of Kauai, Parks and Recreation

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

36 years with the County of Kauai and 14 years representing South and West Kauai and Niihau as the State Representative shows my dedication to public service.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Home owners are very concerned about wastewater and the difficulty and huge expense of converting cesspool to septic or Sewer systems. Passing legislation to finally identify specific priority areas where the County sewer systems may be expanded or constructed to reduce or eliminate cesspools before 2050.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Reducing income taxes has become a reality starting next year. Affordable housing is a continuous priority, which also means that our utility infrastructure must be expanded.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Insurance companies are being hit with nationwide disasters, Hawaii will need to pay higher premiums and coverage will be hard to find. This will be a priority issue next session and maybe the Hurricane Relief fund may need to be adjusted for other coverages too. We can develop policies for our State to make good efforts on preventive measures for floods, fires and hurricanes to mitigate damages.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes and we continue to support efforts in beefing up our agriculture industry.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Infrastructure first. Sewer, water and electrical capacities need to be in place to build more housing.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Getting children into early education, more stable funding, fiscal accountability, teacher compensation and filling of vacancies.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Perhaps, but there may not be the sewer infrastructure to make that happen right away.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

No, Representatives run for election every other year, Senators every 4 years. That is the people’s opportunity to get them out. Term limits does not allow for quality experience, to accomplish policies or tasks.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I believe we have been very transparent recently and continue to do so.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Continue what I have been doing for the past 14 years by being accessible to the public and provide assistance as much as possible. Policies that help reduce the cost of living will always be top priority.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

My whole adult life has been dedicated to public service. I was born on the Big Island, grew up and attended schools on Oahu and have lived on Kauai since 1974. I am very familiar with the different lifestyles on each island and want to protect our State and culture for future generations.