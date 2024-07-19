2024 Election: Della Au Belatti

Name on ballot:

Della Au Belatti

Running for:

State House – District 26

Political party:

Democratic Party of Hawaii

Campaign website:

www.dellabelatti.com

Current occupation:

Attorney

Age:

50

Previous job history:

High school history/social studies teacher, Maryknoll School; Law clerk, Hawaii Circuit Court Judge Dexter Del Rosario; Law Clerk, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Simeon Acoba; Staff Attorney, Hawaii Senate Majority Research Office

Previous elected office, if any:

None.

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

With private sector experience in education and law and my years of service in the State House of Representatives, I have a depth of experience and knowledge of how we as a community can work together and craft policies and solutions that address the complicated challenges we face as a State.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue continues to be the high cost of living for Hawaii’s working families. To address these persistent issue, we need to: (1) push on developing affordable housing and affordable rentals since the Legislature has made huge investments into these areas over the last few years; (2) ensure a strong economy and fair tax system that brings in revenues to build and maintain public infrastructure and sustain social service programs that serve the broader community; and (3) provide our young people with access to educational opportunities and living wage jobs that allow them to stay here in Hawaii and thrive.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

See above.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

A state fix such as a condominium insurance fund to help with rising property insurance rates will be very expensive. To understand the magnitude of a potential fix, one only has to look at House Bill 2686 that did not pass this session, in part, because it proposed higher transient accommodation tax rates for transient vacation rentals, establishment of a property insurance surcharge on the conveyance tax, and reactivation of assessments of insurers and a special mortgage recording fee – all to fund a condominium insurance fund that could assist in stabilizing the property insurance market. At this point, Governor Green’s newly formed task force needs to take the time during this interim between legislative sessions to dive deeper into possible policy solutions and funding mechanisms to make some solid recommendations for future legislators to take up in the next legislative session.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes, we should continue efforts to diversify our tourist-dependent economy to provide a diversity of economic opportunities and pathways for Hawaii’s residents. This means supporting programs in our public schools that can lead to jobs in health care, natural resources management, environmental and energy sectors, creative arts and media, and technology.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Over the last few years, the Legislature has made record investments into funds that are supposed to develop affordable housing and affordable rentals. We need to hold those agencies responsible for delivering on those funds to get projects moving so that we actually get the housing we need in light of all the funds we have appropriated.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

We need to fund our schools and all of the employees who make schools work so that a quality education is provided to the diverse student populations in our public schools. We also need to fund the backlog of repairs and maintenance needs at all of our public schools and hold the Department of Education accountable to expending those funds in a timely manner.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Yes, we need to find the political will to build a replacement and stop playing games with the funding of this project.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I do not support the short county term limits like those of Honolulu’s mayor and county council members for the state Legislature. However, I support longer term limits that allow state legislators to gain the experience needed to be effective.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

The State House of Representatives and the Legislature overall needs to: (1) provide more transparency to the budgeting process; (2) provide time in the legislative calendar for more thoughtful consideration of bills that continue to be passed out in conference committee with very little vetting or time for analysis; and (3) re-examine legislative rules that effectively stifle debate and discussion over worthwhile bills that continue to receive widespread public support but make little to no headway through the legislative process year after year.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Educating and engaging the public in how we make laws and spend state revenues has become a top priority for me in the last few years as we have seen record revenues but a failure to fully fund the true costs of government and community services. Real transparency and true reforms to our legislative process and campaign financing system are needed to ensure policymaking that truly benefits the common good and not just narrow special interests.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

No answer submitted