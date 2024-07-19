2024 Election: Pat McCain

Name on ballot:

Pat McCain

Running for:

State House – District 23

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

none

Current occupation:

retired

Age:

67

Previous job history:

I’ve worked at the city, state and federal level, legislative and executive branch. I’ve worked for the private sector as President of the Hawaii Restaurant Association and for Waikiki Improvement Association.

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

As noted in job history, I have extensive governmental experience.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue is homelessness and mental health not to be separated. I would increase mental health services and housing for low income.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Rent control.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Call a special session and establish a reinsurance fund so that insurance companies can purchase insurance that they in turn would sell to consumers but with strings so they can not gouge customers. Ideally we need federal regulation of the insurance industry. The insurance industry is global and the states don’t have the power to rein them in, they pull out of big states and the small states don’t have a chance.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

We should support the tourist industry because it is the only horse we have to ride.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Build low income leasehold housing on state land with the state retaining a reversionary interest. Then folks could pass down to families but not ring the register because the state would own the land.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

We could support teachers by lowering class size.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

The UH could use a portion as a stadium but only about 20000 seats the rest could be used for housing.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes. I would propose 12 years in one house and 12 in another.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

We need reporters to hold the politicians accountable, without reporters no one is looking.

What will be your top priority if elected?

I would help improve working condition for government workers in Child Protective Services, the food stamp office, and the offices that are there to help the truly needy.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I have studied how government works and doesn’t work at all levels and branches. I understand how government workers relate to other branches or agencies. The state workers need to be trained yearly that they are part of the government and need to abide by the law. The executive branch should follow legislative intent otherwise we are a dictatorship. In years past the legislative and executive branch cross trained each other.