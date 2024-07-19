2024 Election: Scott Y. Nishimoto

Name on ballot:

Scott Y. Nishimoto

Running for:

Honolulu city council – District 5

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.votenishimoto.com

Current occupation:

Hawaii State House of Representatives, District 23

Age:

50

Previous job history:

Hawaii State House of Representatives, District 23 (2002-present)

Attorney

Previous elected office, if any:

Hawaii State House of Representatives, District 23

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Oahu.

I have had the privilege to dedicate my entire professional career to public service, having first been elected to the State House of Representatives in 2003. During that time, I’ve had the opportunity to positively impact the lives of thousands of local residents, leading eﬀorts to provide critical funding to upgrade our schools, and providing millions in capital and operating funds to support community centers and non-profits across the state. My ties to Manoa, Palolo, Kakaako, McCully/Moiliili, Makiki, Ala Moana and St. Louis Heights run deep and I’m hopeful this will be an opportunity to continue serving our community in a broader capacity by helping even more people using my experience, leadership and passion.

What is the most pressing issue facing Oahu residents, and how would you address the problem?

Cost of living here on Oahu is clearly the most pressing issue. While the City Council can’t address all the factors that cause high costs, we should be doing everything we can to address the factors within our control including incentivizing affordable housing, providing opportunities for employment with livable wages at the City, improving our infrastructure to foster economic opportunities, and improving City efficiency especially at the Department of Planning and Permitting that loses tens of millions in annual tax revenue and economic benefits to the island due to delays or encumbrances that affect homeowners and businesses.

What are the best ways for Honolulu to alleviate its homelessness crisis and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

We need to take a practical approach that focuses on removing barriers and providing incentives for housing. By generating housing, we can ensure locals have a place to live that they can afford.

What measures, if any, should city government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods?

We can’t simply eliminate all short-term rentals, nor can we allow them to expand unfettered. I support sensible regulations on this industry that balances our island’s economic interests and our need to manage our resources and local housing inventory.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make the Honolulu Police Department more transparent to the public?

Public safety and addressing crime are the most important duties of an effective police force. To accomplish that, our Department needs financial and staffing resources and I would support such initiatives. Transparency and collaboration should be a prerequisite for providing these resources.

Do you support capping the pay of Council members and removing them from process of approving their own pay raises?

I support a process for compensation that is fair and objective. To that end, I believe Council Member pay should be reviewed and approved through the Salary Commission or other process that takes into account public concerns about the current procedure for pay raises.

Has the city done enough to reduce the building permit backlog at the city Department of Planning and Permitting? What more could it do? Please explain.

While I do recognize that DPP and the current administration have taken steps in the right direction, there remains much room for improvement. In talking to many in the construction, planning and engineering fields, I believe the challenges need to be addressed in two primary ways – 1) increasing internal resources with perhaps higher permitting fees to pay for salaries and technology improvements that reliably result in more efficient approvals; and 2) simplifying the regulatory process by reviewing the Land Use Ordinance and Building Code to find efficiencies, eliminate conflicting provisions, and minimizing redundant reviews.

Should the city continue to use Waimanalo Gulch Landfill in Leeward Oahu or find a new location? If you favor a new location, where?

Unfortunately, there are no great options for addressing the waste stream on an island. In fact, it’s an issue that all the Counties throughout the state are grappling with. As such, we need to explore all possible solutions including recycling, composting, new landfills, and extension of the existing landfill.

Do you support the continued construction of Honolulu’s rail system to Kakaako? Do you support extending the rail line to Ala Moana?

I support completing the rail line as currently proposed. We are now in a position where it’d be economically detrimental to cut it further. After all, who would seek to ride a rail system that only goes from Kapolei to Kalihi? We should complete the current proposed route then assess the feasibility of extending it further.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime in Honolulu? Should more police surveillance cameras be part of that effort?

The Department already faces staffing shortages and recruitment difficulties. To reduce crime and improve public safety, we must begin by providing the resources necessary for the Department to get their job done. Elected officials seldom have the experience, expertise or background to prescribe specific public safety initiatives, whether it’s surveillance cameras or other efforts. I believe the role of the Council is to provide the resources and in turn, ensure the Department is accountable for delivering results.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My priorities center on building opportunities for our communities today and for future generations. I hope to build a legacy of improving the quality of life for residents and making sure our keiki have the opportunity to stay in Hawaii to pursue their dreams. To accomplish this, I’ll focus on three areas – addressing Honolulu’s high cost of living, facilitating increased availability of aﬀordable housing, and upgrading our infrastructure overall, especially for traﬃc.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

No answer submitted