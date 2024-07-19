2024 Election: Sharon Y Moriwaki

Name on ballot:

Sharon Y Moriwaki

Running for:

State Senate – District 12

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

sharonmoriwaki.com

Current occupation:

Senator

Age:

78

Previous job history:

Assistant VP, University of Hawaii;Associate Director & Faculty, UH Public Policy Center; Chief of Staff to the Chief Justice & Administrator of the Courts, Hawaii State Judiciary; Director, Dept of Human Resources Development; Deputy Director, Dept of Labor & Industrial Relations

Previous elected office, if any:

Hawaii State Senate

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

My six years serving as Senator have focused on addressing the major problems facing the district and state. I’ve worked on reducing crime and increasing public safety, affordable housing, homelessness, supporting kupuna to age at home, helping keiki to thrive in careers here, protecting our shoreline against sea level rise. Having served on the Senate Housing and Health and Human Services Committees; as chair or vice-chair of the Committees on Labor & Technology, Government Operations, and Ways & Means, I helped pass bills and budgets attacking these key issues. These are complex issues requiring continual building with all sectors to find workable solutions.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Our high cost of living dominates – housing, health care, all household budgets. We have been working to support our asset-limited, income constricted earner (ALICE) population with tax reductions and minimum wage increases. This year, we passed the biggest tax cut in Hawaii’s history. It gives all working families more take home pay. We also funded affordable housing and homeless services, and made health care more available to Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare patients by eliminating the general excise tax for doctors and dentists.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Tax cuts, minimum wage increase, subsidized low-cost housing, and GET exemptions for health care providers servicing Medicare, Medicaid & Tricare beneficiaries.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

We must help condo and home owners deal with the escalating property insurance premiums. We passed the C-PACE law to help owners get loans to repair and renovate their property. We are developing an insurance stabilization plan and method of payment to help homeowners in need of financing for repairs and insurance.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes. Hawaii’s economy must diversify; however, we must continue to sustain tourism, which is our #1 asset. “Destination management” will secure our natural and cultural assets by limiting the visitor count, collecting admission and parking fees, and offering education to sustain fragile ecosystems. Make the tourist experience more enjoyable for residents and visitors alike. We diversify by supporting research that generates revenue streams–in health care, aquaculture, horticulture, creative media, renewable energy, sustainable technologies. Research will not only create exportable products and services but also bring in higher-paying knowledge creation and distribution jobs.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

We must fund the infrastructure needed to build low-cost housing for our residents who will otherwise join the tens of thousands who have already left for the mainland. Government supported modular units can bring down building costs as they have in high-cost San Jose and now in Lahaina.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

A big part of the state budget is on public education but the outcomes and accountability for such a large department seem to be poorly-assessed. Perhaps it is time for the state to assess how best to govern the large and centralized bureaucracy. Let’s look at other models that provide flexibility and learning alternatives for our youth– workforce development, academic excellence, accelerated technology skills and equipment– and more efficient management of existing facilities.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Yes. The vision of building affordable housing supported by entertainment and other commercial activities to help finance stadium construction is worth pursuing. I regret, however, the failure to use TOD increment financing to help fund the needed affordable housing.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Build an accessible and interactive information management system that the public can easily access and understand.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Continue to support the vulnerable –homeless, kupuna, and potential victims of sea level rise.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I work for you. We develop solutions to complex issues by bringing together people with differing ideas and perspectives. That’s the most rewarding part of being your Hawaii State Senator.