2024 Election: Sylvie Madison

Name on ballot:

Sylvie Madison

Running for:

State House – District 6

Political party:

Republicn

Campaign website:

LetsGoBigIsland.com

Current occupation:

Small Business Owner

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Hawai’ Small Business Development Center, Kailua Kona, HI – administrative assistant, Sole Proprietor Big Game Lures Hawaii, Mom Tri’s Villa Royale, Public Relations Manager, Phuket, Thailand,

Previous elected office, if any:

n/a

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I am dedicated to representing the voice of House District 6 in our state capital through prioritizing local needs over outside interests. Government overreach has left many in our community frustrated. As a fiscal conservative, I am committed to curbing wasteful spending. My focus is on ensuring constituents thrive.

My integrity, loyalty, and dedication to improving our community will not waver against outside influences. I am honored to have the endorsement of local residents and small businesses on the Big Island who value my commitment to prioritizing their needs over those of labor unions, corporate interest and global agendas.

Many bills supported by our current representative fail to address our community’s most pressing problems. Instead these bills only further gross overspending and government over reach. I am ac`tively engaging with community leaders and residents from all backgrounds to gain input on local issues and their solutions. I would be happy to address which bills specifically if asked.

If elected, I will advocate for local fishermen. As the owner of a small business in the fishing industry since 2018 , (Big Game Lures Hawaii) I have gained a deep understanding of their concerns. Currently, I serve on the board of the Hawaii Fishing and Boating Association and previously organized many community events for the Hawaii Big Game Fishing Club while serving on that board.

Before starting my own small business, I worked at the Hawaii Small Business Development Center, where I gained insight into the challenges and opportunities facing Big Island entrepreneurs. With a background in Criminal Justice and ongoing paralegal studies at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, KCC, I am committed to supporting law enforcement and getting tough on crime.

Having lived in Thailand during the 2004 tsunami, I witnessed firsthand the aftermath of a natural disaster and the critical importance of immediate response and emergency preparedness for island communities.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The lack of attainable home ownership and rental homes is the root of so many issues in House District Six. This shortage impacts families, making it difficult for them to stay together and thrive, not just get by. On my street alone, one mainland owner has four homes she uses as vacation rentals. This trend of monetizing Hawaii by those that do not pay income tax here must change to prioritize Hawai’i residents. State and county efforts have been inadequate while Hawai’i homeowners hesitate to offer long-term rentals, fearing difficulties in evicting non-paying tenants. The Hawai’i Landlord-Tenant Code (HRS 521) needs updating to provide better legal protection for landlords.

Businesses also struggle as potential employees have nowhere to live. This housing shortage particularly affects healthcare and agriculture. Hospitals rely on traveling medical professionals who need temporary housing, and farmers also face housing challenges. Building new hospitals and moving toward a self-sustaining food system requires addressing the housing crisis.

Many local agricultural land owners in my district expressed frustration in not being allowed to build on their land without unreasonable restrictions and a slow and cumbersome permitting process. There should be fewer restrictions and permitting hassles for residents, especially on agricultural parcels. Many in my district use water catchment systems, so Accessory Development Units (ADUs – aka ohanas) wouldn’t strain the county water supply.

If a resident owns over an acre of land and relies on their own catchment system, why should they have to fear fines from the county permitting departments for building ohanas for their family or staff?

This is how multi-generational families stay together while addressing childcare, caring for their kapuna and or reducing food costs.

I have been studying a policy brief by The Grassroots Institute of Hawaii, which outlines numerous solutions that do not rely on state spending. One key solution is the adaptive reuse of existing commercial buildings with “by right” approvals, eliminating the need for cumbersome county council approval. Another critical solution is simplifying the division of lots to increase housing availability, transforming the current lengthy and expensive county process into a straightforward one. Additional feasible recommendations include “upzoning,” which typically involves smaller lot construction, reduced setbacks, increased floor area ratios, and lot-splitting.

Government overreach, or perhaps other factors influencing politicians, obstructs these viable solutions. If elected, I will work with those who have found effective strategies and legislate to remove unnecessary barriers. This will keep families together, improve our medical care, and boost economic growth.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

The high cost of living is a significant burden on Hawaii residents. With 80% of our food and goods being imported, even though our land size is 2x all the other islands put together. Also monopolies and mismanagement in shipping have driven up costs by 40%, which are directly passed onto residents. Additionally, Hawaiians pay the highest electricity rates in the nation, nearly three times the U.S. average or Guam.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) plays a crucial role in this issue, as they set and approve rate increases for HECO and shipping. The PUC needs more government oversight, not the people. Also I would advocate for the PUC chair to be elected and not appointed.

The primary issue that needs to be addressed is the Jones Act. This antiquated law requires that all goods transported between U.S. ports be carried on US built and flagged ships. This significantly increases the cost of shipped goods. Urgent reform is necessary. If elected, I would introduce a resolution calling for either its repeal or for an exemption for Hawaii. Although similar measures have been introduced in the past, they have not gained support, likely due to campaign donations made by the main stakeholders, including representatives in my district.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The sudden surge in property insurance rates is deeply concerning, as it continues to make homeownership unaffordable for the middle class and further drives up long-term rental prices. I spoke with Tad Nottage president of Aloha Insurance Services to understand the reasons behind this alarming trend.

While the Maui fires have contributed to these increases, they are not the sole factor. The rising rates stem from a combination of natural disasters and human-made incidents. Inflation has contributed to the “replacement cost” of a home and after Maui it was discovered that many homes were under insured. Despite the Hawaii Insurance Commission approving these rate hikes, there appears to be no mechanism in place to cap these percentage increases. The general populous of homeowners will have to pick up the expense of disasters that have occurred on other islands and the mainland.

Mr. Nottage recommends homeowners and condo owners mitigate fire risks by clearing brush around their properties, fixing roofing and plumbing issues before renewing or shopping

Clearly, addressing this issue warrants thorough investigation and thoughtful consideration of all contributing factors.

If elected I will continue to reach out to experts in this area and introduce legislation that could provide consumer protection.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Hawaii is heavily reliant on tourism. It’s a fact. We need to take care of it and provide more support for the niche businesses within our larger tourism industry. Big game fishing is a massive industry worldwide. Kona is the blue marlin capital of the world! People come from all over the world to fish here. From Honokohau Harbor and Keauhou Harbor (which is in my district) it takes just minutes to reach productive water. This is very unique. Fishermen here tell me they feel the DLNR works against them, and does support them or their industry. Other niche ocean recreation businesses such as snorkel and scuba diving, coastal adventure cruises, say they are in the same boat. Increasingly restrictive regulations by the DLNR, and no help from the DBEDT leaves these industry segments without the support they need to grow and contribute to our State’s largest economic generator.

I understand the tourist industry. I lived and worked in Phuket, Thailand for almost 14 years, primarily in tourism. I began as a SCUBA diving instructor and was a the Public Relations manager for 5 years at a boutique hotel before starting my own business, an online health food store (in English) catering to visiting tourist and the expat community.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Great question. Please see my answer to the 2nd question where I have explained what I would propose.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

The question is why Hawaii is the only state in the country without local school boards. The Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) functions as a single, statewide school district in a state where the counties are divided by oceans. The DOE needs to create a Board of Education (BOE) branch for each island with citizen-elected representatives to allow for transparency, accountability, and fairness regarding all school-related issues.

This will create space for monthly in-person board meetings on each island, allowing families to be seen and heard.

Additionally, funding for early childhood education and preschool programs needs to be prioritized.

As a product of public school education, I am committed to fully supporting our public school teachers. If elected I will reach out to them to understand how the state can improve their environments and provide better resources.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

As this is a local issue for those in Halawa I would have to learn more about it and how it directly affects the residents there. If it were in my district I would be sure to get the communityʻs feedback, notifying as many residents as possible to any upcoming open testimony periods. It can be tricky as usually there is only 48 hours to testify on bills. Also I would do a deep dive into who the major stakeholders were and who was financially benefiting from this to make sure that it was not part of another pay-to-play scheme.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Absolutely! Even the most powerful job in the world, the President of The United States, has term limits! Nothing changes if nothing changes.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

We are elected to represent the people who elected us, so we work for the people – who are essentially our employer. Censoring any part of the legislative process should be prohibited. How can we expect to earn public trust if conference committees are not open to the public?

I fully support HRS 92 Sunshine Law, “Opening up the governmental processes to public scrutiny and participation is the only viable and reasonable method of protecting the public’s interest. Therefore, the legislature declares that it is the policy of this State that the formation and conduct of public policy – the discussions, deliberations, decisions, and action of governmental agencies – shall be conducted as openly as possible.” That seems clear to me.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected, my top priority will be to find immediate ways to reduce the cost of living. Our citizens are primarily concerned with taking care of their families, paying their bills, and putting food on the table. These are the most pressing concern in our community. I will avoid wasting time bills focusing on carbon emissions and instead focus on listening to the voices of the people and addressing their concerns. My priority is to put the immediate needs and issues of the people in my district first, not national interests and global agendas.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I decided to run to be bring back that voice and to focus only on what matters here and now.

I am running because the voice of the people is not being represented at our state capital!

I am driven by a profound sense of justice and a genuine commitment to our community. My goal is to find solutions that ensure working families thrive, rather than merely learning to get by with less

I am tenacious. I am passionate and committed to improving the issues that need to be addressed now, not in 2045. I believe my values align with the majority of my fellow citizens in district 6.