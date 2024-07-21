Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai fire 85% contained; Waimea Canyon Drive reopens

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:19 p.m.

The Kokee fire that has burned an estimated 1,600 acres on Kauai since Thursday remains 85% contained as of 5:45 p.m. today, following efforts to address numerous hot spots throughout the day, according to Kauai County officials.

Waimea Canyon Drive is scheduled to reopen to two-way traffic at 7 p.m., officials said, and Kokee Road remains open.

Final mop-up efforts will resume Monday morning. No injuries have been reported and no structures are currently threatened.

In addition to ground crews, the Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter was mobilized today to conduct water drops over remaining hot spots. Air 1 has since suspended efforts for the day.

