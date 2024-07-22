2024 Election: Trish La Chica

Name on ballot:

Trish La Chica

Running for:

State House – District 37

Political party:

Democratic

Campaign website:

trishlachica.com

Current occupation:

State Representative

Age:

37

Previous job history:

Executive Director, Office of Housing and Homelessness, City and County of Honolulu;

Community and Government Relations Manager, AlohaCare;

Policy and Advocacy Director, Hawaii Public Health Institute;

Policy Analyst, Office of the Governor (Gov. David Ige);

Community Engagement Specialist, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum;

Investigative Journalist, ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp.

Previous elected office, if any:

Member, Mililani-Waipiʻo-Melemanu #25 Neighborhood Board

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

As the current representative, I am already advocating for the public policy my district needs. As someone who has served the community as a former elected member of the Mililani-Waipio neighborhood board, I have a deep understanding of the needs of the district and my office continues to address countless of constituent requests. I have a masters degree in public administration and have served in various leadership positions in nonprofit and public service roles in the areas of public health, housing, and homelessness.

Finally, I understand quite well the effort, commitment, and strategy that goes into creating and implementing good legislation and fighting against special interests, and I use that experience in the legislature to advocate for a better future for my community.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

a parent raising my children here, these concerns are deeply personal to me. Our district is facing increased homelessness, crime, and traffic accidents, leaving residents feeling vulnerable. Last summer, after a series of crimes, we hosted a public safety community event with over 120 attendees, including HPD Chief Logan and the Mayor, which helped establish 10 neighborhood security watches in partnership with HPD. Additionally, addressing the root causes of crime and homelessness and investing in initiatives that keep our keiki safe, whether at home or in school, are crucial.

To keep local families in Hawaii, I prioritize investing in affordable housing, supporting education and childcare, and creating good-paying local jobs. By championing policies that reduce housing costs, improve schools and childcare options, and create better-paying job opportunities, we can build a community where families can thrive instead of being forced to move for a more affordable life on the mainland.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

To tackle Hawaii’s high cost of living, I propose reducing everyday expenses, promoting affordable housing, and addressing inflation through state-level policies. Eliminating the General Excise Tax (GET) on groceries, especially local produce, eggs, milk, and medicine, would provide immediate relief. Given our reliance on shipping and importing, we should implement policy changes to help local businesses thrive, thus reducing costs.

Additionally, we must grow our local industries—such as technology, construction, clean energy, healthcare, and film—to provide good-paying jobs and diversify our economy. I support a fair tax plan that includes taxing our highest earners, vacant homes owned by out-of-state investors, and unhealthy products like e-cigarettes. This would generate revenue to invest in affordable housing, ensure a livable wage, and support local businesses. By implementing these measures, we can create a more stable and affordable living environment for all Hawaii residents.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Rising property insurance rates are a significant concern for homeowners and condo owners in Hawaii, driven by factors such as natural disasters, inflation, and market dynamics. In my district alone, we are seeing premiums going up 500%. In response, the House and Senate leadership have established a condo task force working with the Governor to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions. One key strategy involves using the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund and the Hawaii Property Insurance Association to purchase reinsurance. By leveraging the Governor’s administrative authority, the state can provide loans to these funds, allowing them to buy reinsurance that can be sold to condo associations. As premiums are collected and the funds are replenished, more reinsurance can be purchased, creating a sustainable cycle of support.

In addition to reinsurance efforts, the state is addressing market dynamics to encourage more competition among insurers and exploring regulatory adjustments and incentives for new entrants. The Legislature is also promoting resilience and risk mitigation measures among homeowners and condo associations to lower insurance costs by reducing risk. Ongoing collaboration with stakeholders, including insurance companies, regulatory bodies, and the community, is crucial to developing comprehensive and effective solutions. Through these combined efforts, the state aims to provide relief and stability for those facing rising property insurance rates in Hawaii.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

While diversifying our economy is important, the reality is that no single industry currently matches the spending and tax revenues generated by tourism. However, it is crucial to balance economic stability with quality of life for local residents. This includes diversifying within tourism by developing sectors like ecotourism and sports tourism. We also need to manage tourism in areas that impact local neighborhoods, addressing issues such as traffic congestion, inadequate parking, trail degradation, and trash left behind.

To diversify our economy, we need to invest in emerging industries like renewable energy, technology, and sustainable tourism. Supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow and succeed is crucial, as they are the backbone of our economy. Providing incentives for startups and small businesses, particularly in tech and green industries, can foster a more resilient and varied economy.

Growing our local industries that provide good-paying jobs (such as construction and trades) while diversifying our economy is essential. By investing in these sectors, we can create stable revenue sources that are less vulnerable to economic downturns.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Addressing Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis requires a comprehensive and strategic approach. Increasing the stock of affordable housing units requires incentivizing development as no developer can make this work without government funding, streamlining the permitting process, and significantly increasing funding for housing projects and the infrastructure development.

Currently, many households in Hawaii spend close to 50% of their income on housing, well above the recommended 30%. This excessive cost, compounded by utilities, groceries, and gas, leaves little room for savings or emergencies. We need to create housing that is truly affordable, allowing families to thrive rather than merely survive. Our community depends on essential workers such as teachers, police officers, healthcare workers, and construction workers, and they deserve to live affordably in the areas they serve.

We should also work with the Land Use Commission to ensure responsible and sustainable development that meets our community’s needs. Additionally, addressing the burden of increasing property taxes, rising insurance costs, and escalating HOA fees is crucial. By working collaboratively with various stakeholders, including local government, developers, and community organizations, we can create long-term solutions that maintain affordability and preserve the integrity of our land use planning processes.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Investing in our children means investing in their future through long-term and holistic commitments. We need to ensure our schools are well-funded, our teachers supported, and our facilities modern and safe. This includes investing in arts, technology and sports programs and expanding early childhood education to give our keiki the best start in life. As the Vice Chair of the Committee on Education and a mother of school-aged kids, I know the importance of a comprehensive educational experience.

Beyond the classroom, we must support our kids’ overall well-being by investing in mental health counseling, providing nutritious school meals, guaranteeing school transportation, and ensuring a safe school environment. Emergency planning is also critical to prepare our schools for any crisis. My approach has always been to ask the Department of Education not just if things can be done but how they could be done better. By supporting our educators and students fully, we can create opportunities for each school to innovate and thrive.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Yes, we should honor the commitment to rebuild the Aloha Stadium in its original location in Halawa. This plan not only respects the extensive deliberations and processes that led to its development but also promises significant growth and revitalization for the area. Rebuilding the stadium in Halawa will serve as a catalyst for economic development, creating jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

While I understand the criticisms of this plan, it’s crucial to honor the decisions made through proper channels. The redevelopment of Aloha Stadium is a vital project that has the potential to transform Halawa into a vibrant community hub, benefiting residents and visitors alike.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I support term limits for state legislators. While I recognize the value of keeping effective incumbents in office, I also understand the community’s frustration with the lack of progress at the state level. Introducing new energy and perspectives can benefit the legislature.

To address this, I support placing a constitutional amendment before voters to decide on legislative term limits. If term limits are imposed, I believe in a staggered timeline to balance continuity and effective turnover, allowing both parties to recruit strong candidates.

As for the specifics, I propose a limit of up to 16 years for the Senate and up to 12 years for the House. This duration allows members to gain valuable insight and leadership experience while preventing the stagnation and lack of urgency that can come from long-term incumbency.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Having worked as a journalist investigating corruption in the Philippines, I have witnessed firsthand the damage that corruption can cause, deepening my commitment to transparency. While state lawmakers have made progress by enacting laws to restrict fundraising and contributions from lobbyists during the legislative session, enforcement remains weak. To address this, we must fully fund and staff the State Ethics Commission and Campaign Spending Commission to ensure they can impose harsh penalties on those who violate these rules. Additionally, I support requirements to scrutinize the connections between lobbyists and lawmakers to maintain integrity in our government.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority is to invest in education and workforce development to ensure that our keiki have the resources they need to succeed. Additionally, I will prioritize making sure the voices of my community are heard and valued by continuing to host community meetings, being responsive to every communication, and shaping our legislative efforts through direct community input. Our efforts have already restored school bus services, reopened the Mililani hockey rink, and protected our keiki from the harms of e-cigarettes through comprehensive legislation. By involving residents in the decision-making process, we can create solutions that truly reflect the needs of our district.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I’m a mother, an advocate, a public servant, and a Filipina American. These roles shape who I am and why I am so committed to fighting for the reasons that make Central Oahu the best place to live and raise our families. My career has always focused on advocating for others, from being a journalist in the Philippines to leading a nonprofit and championing public health, and now as a State Representative. I believe in the power of community and that change is possible when we build community power. I am proud of what we have accomplished and remain committed to continuing this important work. Since day one, I have worked very hard to ensure the people I serve feel heard and valued, and I pledge to continue working hand in hand with my community to build a better future for our kids and grandkids.