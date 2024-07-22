A tantalizing taste

When brainstorming what to name their business, Gedeon Germeille (also known as Chef Q) and his wife, Fabiola, decided on two words: Tasty Kreyol. Tasty because Haitian food — the truck’s staple — is especially delicious, and Kreyol because it is the official language of Haiti and a nod to Haitian culture.

The business started in late 2015 after the couple noticed a lack of Caribbean food on Oahu. After four months as a pop-up, Tasty Kreyol started visiting local night markets and events. It was the first food truck at Ka Makana Alii when the mall first opened.

Since then, Tasty Kreyol has received numerous awards for its food — and with good reason.

“Haitian food is a combination of African, French, Spanish and Taino flavors,” Gedeon says. “That combination plus our unique twist is what makes our food distinctive and ono!”

Some of its bestselling dishes are its griot plate ($20) and jerk chicken plate ($20); the former features fried marinated pork covered in pikliz (a tangy Haitian slaw). The jerk chicken plate includes two juicy pieces of marinated chicken baked in a homemade spicy jerk seasoning mix. Both plates come with two scoops of rice, a scoop of mac salad and two golden fried plantains.

All of the biz’s meats are marinated in a special Haitian sauce called epis — a green concoction of herbs and peppers that’s also used as a base for most of the dishes.

For a seafood option, try the whole fried snapper platter ($35-$50), a seasoned snapper fried to a golden crisp. It comes with two scoops of rice and beans, five golden fried plantains and a side of spicy pikliz.

Or, try one of the biz’s signature plantain sandwiches ($18-$22) and add a side of wings ($12).

“Just as Haiti was the first Black republic to gain its independence in 1804, we are the first and only Haitian food option in Hawaii,” Gedeon says.

“We take pride in our food and culture and wanted to highlight our cuisine and share that passion here in Hawaii. We want to say mahalo to all of our customers for their support and welcome those who have not yet had a taste.”

Tasty Kreyol

Call: 808-784-1691

Web: tastykreyol.com

Instagram: @tastykreyol

How to order: in-person, by phone or direct message on social media

How to pay: Credit card, cash