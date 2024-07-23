HFD’s Air 1 airlifts teen hiker from Manana Falls Trail

A teenage boy was airlifted to safety after suffering an injury while hiking on Manana Falls Trail in Pearl City early this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the incident at 11:53 a.m. and dispatched six units staffed with 17 personnel, with the first unit arriving at 12:14 p.m. The first crew climbed the trail on foot while a second unit secured a nearby landing zone in preparation for Air 1 helicopter operations.

Air 1 dropped rescue personnel to the hiker’s location. After performing a medical assessment and basic life support treatment, rescuers escorted him to a remote landing zone where he was loaded into the helicopter and flown to the landing zone. His medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 12:53 p.m.