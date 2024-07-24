Canadian Olympic Committee head says coach had no knowledge of drone incident

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) is confident women’s soccer head coach Bev Priestman had no knowledge of the spying incident that has engulfed her squad in scandal ahead of their gold medal title defence at the Paris Olympics.

The COC said today it accepted Priestman’s decision to remove herself from Thursday’s opening match against New Zealand while two Canadian team staff members were sent home amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practices.

David Shoemaker, the CEO of the COC, was asked repeatedly during an online media availability how Priestman avoided suspension and why he was comfortable with her resuming her coaching duties after Thursday’s game.

“I was persuaded by the fact that Bev Priestman had no involvement, no knowledge in the incident,” Shoemaker told reporters. “Those who had the direct involvement in the incident we removed from Team Canada.

“There is no room for that in Team Canada. It doesn’t conform to our standards of fair play and our values at the Canadian Olympic Committee.”

Shoemaker said if any facts were to become known in the future suggesting Priestman was involved then the COC reserves the right to impose further sanctions.

Canada Soccer is launching an independent external review into the matter while global soccer’s governing body FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings.

Shoemaker also said he felt there was no need for Priestman to miss more than one game since, according to him, she was not in possession of any footage from New Zealand’s training sessions.

“We thought about all the repercussions for Bev,” said Shoemaker. “At the end of the day the drone footage related to the filming of two New Zealand practices remained in the hands of the pilot of the drone and the advantage that I guess was intended to be obtained was not obtained.”

Shoemaker also said that while he is not aware of any calls for the women’s team to be disqualified from the Olympics he did say New Zealand Football registered a complaint to FIFA, asking that Canada not be awarded any points if they win on Thursday.