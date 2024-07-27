Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Teen seriously injured in Mililani stabbing

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Crime in Hawaii

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in Mililani this afternoon, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded at about 2:40 p.m. to a Lanipaa Street address and treated the teen for “multiple apparent stab wounds to his upper body.”

Paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police said they responded to an aggravated assault call at 2:43 p.m.

———

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

