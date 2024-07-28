Man, 43, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of an HPD officer

Honolulu police arrested a 43-year-old man today on suspicion of attempted murder in the first degree for allegedly injuring an arresting police officer, who was investigating a report of a stolen car.

Police also arrested the man on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and criminal property damage in the first degree.

A HPD highlight said that police located the suspect about 5:15 a.m. on Vancouver Drive in the Manoa area in a vehicle that had been reported stolen on July 12. The highlight said that the man ignored instructions from the officers, “accelerated forward, sideswiped a parked vehicle, drove through a residential gate, and came to rest after colliding into an enclosed garage.”

An officer was injured during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, according to the highlight. HPD said the suspect, who sustained injuries from the collision, was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and cleared to remain in police custody.

HPD will seek charges through the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, the highlight said.