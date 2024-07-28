Las Vegas Advsior: New poker champ won hard-earned $10M prize

Jonathan Tamayo, a 38-year-old professional poker player from Texas, emerged from the record-breaking starting field of 10,112 players to become the new World Series of Poker Main Event champion and take down a first prize of $10 million. Tamayo beat Jordan Griff from Arizona after 65 hands of back-and-forth heads-up play. Griff pocketed $6 million as runner-up. Tamayo’s victory makes it two straight wins in the Main Event for American players.

Poker girl: Aside from Tamayo’s win, the biggest story of the Main Event was “last woman standing” Kristen Foxen and her narrow miss to become the second woman in history to make the final table; Barbara Enright did it in 1995, finishing fifth. With fewer than 20 players remaining, Foxen briefly had the chip lead but was eliminated in 13th place, just short of being among the 9 players at the final table.

New buffet: The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay has debuted the Haunted Brunch. Running on intermittent Sundays in rotation with the restaurant’s Gospel Brunch, the Haunted Brunch features roving characters and specialty acts from horror movies, along with a buffet. Price: $59 general, $79 VIP.

Booze district: So many breweries and alcohol distilleries have opened on and around Water Street in Henderson, that the area is now being referred to as the “Booze District.” The most recent to open is the Las Vegas Distillery, offering over-the-bar cocktails, bottle sales, tastings and “interactive” tours.

Question: Can you bet on the Olympics in Las Vegas sports books?

Answer: You can if you can find lines. Nevada casinos are allowed to accept bets on the Olympics, but many don’t feel there’s enough interest to book most events. Basketball and soccer are likely to be offered, and possibly some high-profile track events.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.