Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, July 29, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist, 40s, seriously injured after hitting minivan in Waialua

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:47 p.m.

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a minivan on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday and treated a man estimated to be in his 40s after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and struck the minivan.

Paramedics provided advanced life support to the man, who suffered from multiple, serious injuries, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

They also evaluated two patients in the minivan — a 4-year-old girl and a woman in her 70s — who declined transport to the hospital.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide