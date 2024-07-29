Motorcyclist, 40s, seriously injured after hitting minivan in Waialua

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a minivan on Kaukonahua Road in Waialua Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday and treated a man estimated to be in his 40s after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and struck the minivan.

Paramedics provided advanced life support to the man, who suffered from multiple, serious injuries, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

They also evaluated two patients in the minivan — a 4-year-old girl and a woman in her 70s — who declined transport to the hospital.