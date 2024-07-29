Observation tower removed from bluff in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

The landscape of Uekahuna bluff in Hawai‘i Vol­canoes National Park has forever changed with the demolition of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Tower.

The tower was the last of the earthquake-damaged buildings in the park to be razed, and it was removed Friday in less than an hour after standing on the edge of Kaluapele, Kilauea’s caldera, for 76 years.

The tower next to the Jaggar Museum provided scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s HVO with a 360-­ degree vantage point for studying Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes until the 2018 Kilauea eruption and summit collapse severely damaged all of the buildings at Uekahuna.

The tower demolition is part of the first phase in HVNP’s disaster recovery plan, which included removal of the Jaggar Museum earlier this year and two buildings used by HVO: the Okamura Building and the geochemistry annex at Uekahuna.

“It’s wild to see it all come down, especially the Jaggar Museum. It’s the end of an era,” said HVNP spokesperson Jessica Ferracane. “I feel like I spent countless hours working, giving tours and bringing family and friends there.”

The wahi pana, or storied place, of Uekahuna eventually will reopen to Hawaiian cultural practitioners and visitors without buildings blocking the view of Kaluapele and Halemaumau Crater.

“The historic rock wall will remain, and the viewing platform will be expanded to fit the footprint of Jaggar,” Ferracane said. “There will still be ranger talks and other educational opportunities at the overlook, but the sacred area will mostly be a place for contemplation and reflection.”

Items and exhibits from the Jaggar Museum that were saved in 2018 can now be seen at the Pahoa Lava Museum on Pahoa Village Road.

HVO scientists will continue to monitor volcanoes and eventually will work from the new HVO Field Station being built a mile down the road near the historic ball field in Kilauea Military Camp.

Meanwhile, the renovation and expansion of the Kilauea Visitor Center near the entrance to HVNP could begin as early as September. The project will completely close the existing building and surrounding sidewalks.

A temporary visitor station is planned and will be adjacent to the ball field in Kilauea Military Camp, which will have limited visitor services and the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association store.

Although September is the soonest the visitor center would close for the renovations, a delayed start date is possible.

Park managers will share details about the project at an After Dark in the Park program at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Kilauea Visitor Center auditorium.

For more information about upcoming projects, construction, closures and more, visit nps.gov/havo/index.htm.