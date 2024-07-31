New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District proposal received

Gov. Josh Green said the proposal submitted today to rebuild Aloha Stadium and develop the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District “will advance us towards a great new stadium, much needed residential housing, and mixed-use transit-oriented development to revitalize the surrounding community.”

Green’s statement was in a press release from NASED announcing that Aloha Halawa District Partners met today’s 2 p.m. deadline to submit its proposal. AHDP is the lone remaining preferred offeror for the public-private partnership project to design, build, operate and maintain the new stadium with construction completed by 2028, and develop 93 acres surrounding the facility with a mix of real estate.

The original Aloha Stadium opened in 1975 and hosted its last event inside the facility in 2021. It still hosts a swap meet, concerts and other events in the facility’s parking lot.

A state committee will now evaluate AHDP’s proposal for six to eight weeks. If it is satisfied that the proposal meets the standards outlined in the state’s request for proposals, the parties will enter a diligence and discussion phase with a final agreement targeted for June 2025.

As the concept stands now, AHDP would receive $350 million earmarked by the state Legislature for building the stadium, and the private group would also be responsible for operating the stadium, and further financing and upkeep of the facility. The private partners would also have the opportunity and responsibility to plan and develop the 93 acres around the stadium over 20 years.

“Progress on the NASED project continues and the submission of AHDP’s proposal is an important step forward,” Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Morioka said. “We are very excited to review the key features of AHDP’s proposal such as the proposed stadium concept and how AHDP proposes to deliver the project’s vision of a larger district community. The RFP was designed to accommodate the possibility of having a single offeror, and AHDP’s proposal will now undergo a detailed review by the evaluation members.”

A second preferred offeror withdrew from contention for the project in June.