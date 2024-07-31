Rocky’s monk seal pup, ‘Ili‘ili, settling into new beach home

The Hawaiian monk seal pup born to Rocky at Sand Island was relocated today to a remote beach on Oahu, according to federal wildlife officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last week had announced plans to relocate the pup to an undisclosed beach away from the busy urban setting of Sand Island State Recreation Area.

The male pup, named ‘Ili‘ili, meaning small, smooth stones, was Rocky’s 15th.

NOAA said Rocky weaned ‘Ili‘ili on Monday after having nursed him since his birth on June 20. On Tuesday, NOAA, along with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawaii Marine Animal Response and others, collected him from Sand Island.

Today, after an overnight stay at NOAA’s monk seal holding facility, they released ʻIliʻili to his new beach home, where he paused for a few minutes, then got into the ocean.

“His birth brought joy and excitement, but the bustling environment of Sand Island posed several risks to his safety and well-being — including potential interactions with humans and entanglement,” said NOAA Fisheries in a statement. “This move aims to give ʻIliʻili the best chance at a safe future and natural development away from the risks at Sand Island.”

‘Ili‘ili has been oufitted with a temporary satellite tag to track his movements, along with ID flipper tags, RT58.

Officials said they are keeping a close eye on the pup to make sure he adjusts to his new home, and that HMAR and others will continue to monitor him over the next few weeks.

NOAA said the public can help endangered monk seals by maintaining a respectful distance, fishing responsibly, keeping dogs leashed, and keeping cats indoors.

The public can also help by reporting all seal sightings to NOAA’s marine wildlife hotline at 888-256-9840.