Carissa Moore advances to quarterfinals in Paris Olympics

Punahou alumna Carissa Moore advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s surfing event today at the Paris Olympics knocking out South Africa’s Sarah Baum in the third round at Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

Moore advanced with wave scores of 4.33 and 3.83 to finish with a score of 8.16 in less-than-ideal conditions.

Baum struggled to find any good wave and managed a total score of 3.87 with scores of 2.00 and 1.87.

The surfing event was surprisingly called on for today after forecasters on Wednesday expected the completion not to continue until at least Friday.

Moore is the defending Olympic gold medalist after winning the event in Tokyo.

She is expected to retire from professional surfing at the conclusion of the Olympics.